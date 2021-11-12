Best of Halifax

Best Desserts

GOLD WINNER

Antoinette's Cheesecakes
250 Baker Drive
website

SILVER WINNER

Sweet Hereafter Cheesecakery
6148 Quinpool Road
website

BRONZE WINNER

The Middle Spoon
1563 Barrington Street
website

Previous: Best Dartmouth Restaurant
Next: Best Diner

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation