Best Dartmouth Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Mic Mac Bar & Grill
219 Waverley Road
SILVER WINNER

The Canteen
22 Portland Street
BRONZE WINNER

The Wooden Monkey
Alderney Ferry Terminal, 40 Alderney Drive, suite 305
Whether it's the Mic Mac Bar & Grill’s menu or family-owned tavern vibes that bring you back for more, the restaurant has been placing in the top three for Best Dartmouth Restaurant for a while now—and this year they’ve taken the cake. Its gold position is a tribute to owner Terry Legoffic, who started the business back in 1963 along with his late wife Marilyn, who started off as the lone cook in the kitchen—with no experience. The restaurant has come a long way from its beginnings, but if you’re ever in the mood for a good home-cooked meal, you can count on the Mic Mac Bar & Grill.

