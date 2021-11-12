GOLD WINNER
House of Eights Dance Studio
1533 Barrington Street, 2nd Floor
website
SILVER WINNER
Unleashed Studio
245 Waverley Road
website
BRONZE WINNER
Ruckus
website
“Just having that space for them to do all those things is what makes things so great here.” It’s the second time the almost-three-year-old business is taking home the gold in the Best Of Halifax Readers’ Choice Awards: “I would say the past couple years have been a bit of a roller coaster, just like any small business—but the dance community has been really supportive and really incredible throughout this time,” Alzahrani adds.