Submitted Good Robot Brewing Co., Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Craft Brewery

GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

2736 Robie Street2015 Gottingen Street899 Portland Street

Good Robot Brewing Co. was not born out of a love for alcohol, or even brewing beer, says marketing manager Lindsey Davidson. “It was started because the co-founders felt like they were missing friendship and camaraderie in their everyday lives, so they wanted to provide a space where guests can gather and celebrate or just be together.” And Good Robot is definitely known for its taproom’s good vibes. But you don’t become a five-time gold winner for Best Craft Brewery on good vibes alone. The beer has to be something special, too. “Our beers are typically untraditional and a little bit quirky,” Davidson says. “We add a bit of a twist to our products so that they are a bit unique.” Good Robot upped its game last year by moving the brewery to a bigger, better facility in Elmsdale. “We have world-class equipment unlike anywhere else in Atlantic Canada, and that allows us to be a little bit more experimental with our products and we've just been able to see such an improvement in our beverages,” she says. Davidson recommends the Diablo, a Mexican lager with a hint of lime and jalapeno. “A lot of folks describe it as kind of like drinking nachos.” And if craft beer isn’t your jam, Good Robot just released a “very standar typical” lager that’s sure to please just about anybody.