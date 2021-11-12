Best of Halifax

Best Craft Brewery

GOLD WINNER

Good Robot Brewing Co.
2736 Robie Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Garrison Brewing
1149 Marginal Road
website

BRONZE WINNER

North Brewing Brewing
899 Portland Street
website

Previous: Best Coffee
Next: Best Dartmouth Restaurant

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation