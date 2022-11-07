Timothy Richards The Mellotones, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Cover Artist / Band

For over two decades, dance floors all over town have gotten just a little hotter when The Mellotones are in charge of a party. The sprawling, eight-person cover act is known for delivering live renditions of hits both classic and contemporary, fusing soul, funk and R&B in an ever-evolving set list: Think Otis Redding followed by Lizzo. But one thing remains the same across choruses and years, as lead singer and saxophonist Jeffery Mosher told The Coast in 2017: “We have such a diverse group of fans, especially of all ages. And they all come to dance.”