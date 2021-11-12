Best of Halifax

Best Cover Artist / Band

GOLD WINNER

Signal Hill
website

SILVER WINNER

The Mellotones
website

BRONZE WINNER

Amanda Riley
website

Previous: Best Country Artist / Band
Next: Best DJ

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation