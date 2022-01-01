GOLD WINNER

Lindell Smith is a man of multitudes. The co-founder of Centre Line Studio, a non-profit recording space for youth, and co-creator of the “One North End Project,” a community-wide initiative to build bridges within Halifax’s north end businesses and community groups, the District 8 councillor has long been a change-maker within his community. A lifelong resident of Halifax’s north end, Smith was elected to council in 2016 at just 26 years old, becoming the first Black councillor to represent Halifax in 16 years. He’s also proven popular among his constituents: This marks Smith’s fifth consecutive Best of Halifax gold recognition. “I just keep things simple,” he told The Coast in 2019. “I don’t do things for political gain, I just do it because either it’s right or I feel some kind of attachment to it.”