The first thing you need to know about Flynn’s is that it’s serious about candy. Craving DunkAroos pancake mix? Cinnamon Toast Crunch spread? Nutella sundaes? Look no further than Flynn’s. Since March 2020, the downtown family-owned convenience store, run by Raees Shaikh and his sons Arsh and Zaid, has slung sugary snacks to hungry Dal students and Haligonians—and in 2021, the Shaikhs added a second location in the north end (5552 Kaye Street), on the Hydrostone Market’s main drag. “It’s been great,” Zaid tells The Coast, adding there are more Flynn’s locations in the works for December: One is coming to Herring Cove Road in Spryfield and another will open at the corner of Robie Street and Spring Garden Road.