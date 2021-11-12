Best of Halifax

Best Corner Store

GOLD WINNER

Flynn's Dairy Bar & Convenience
1365 Hollis Street
SILVER WINNER

Jubilee Junction
6273 Jubilee Road
BRONZE WINNER

Atlantic News
5560 Morris Street
This year’s gold winner for Best Corner Store is really much more than your typical corner store. Flynn’s Dairy Bar and Convenience is the spot to satisfy all of your unique candy cravings. Need an A&W root beer ice cream syrup for your sundae? They’ve got it. Looking for Cardi B’s jerk BBQ chips from Rap Snacks? Flynn’s has you covered. Or maybe you’re an adventurous snacker and you’re after Lil Nitro’s “world’s hottest” gummy bear. If that’s you, you know where to go. The spot is also responsible for the most decadent and over-the-top milkshakes Halifax has ever seen.
