GOLD WINNERVandal Doughnuts
2150 Gottingen Street
SILVER WINNERFortune Doughnut
2306 Gottingen Street
BRONZE WINNEROl' School Donuts
Food truck with many locations
Vandal Doughnuts has come a long way since running out of Gus’ Pub back in 2017. Now, it lights up the north end with its array of gourmet doughnuts and shakes up its selection almost daily. Whether you’re in the mood for a good old classic or want to try something a little more out of your comfort zone—like a doughnut topped with fruit loops—Vandal has you covered. In an interview with The Coast, owner Jens Heidenreich admits the shop is temporarily closed due to staffing shortages and until it can “provide a consistent product to our customers that they deserve.” Fingers crossed we’ll be able to pick up these sweet treats again sooner rather than later—whether it's in the same location or not.