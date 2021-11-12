GOLD WINNER

Halifax Mutual Aid Mini Shelters

SILVER WINNER

Hope Blooms

2346 Brunswick Street

BRONZE WINNER

Taking BLK Gottingen



Halifax Mutual Aid is a largely anonymous group. Because of that, spokesperson Campbell McClintock doesn’t even know how many volunteers are involved. But another number comes readily to mind: This year, they’ve collectively built 15 crisis shelters, small wooden structures for unhoused residents at a cost of about $1,400 each. McClintock says HMA’s project has shown just how easy it can be for people to get involved and make a difference. “It’s definitely cool if people think this community project has been impactful in our community,” he says. “The goal of this is to draw attention to a very simple solution that regular community members can bring to the table about such an urgent issue facing all of us.” It all started as a grassroots organization, people coming together who wanted to create change. “We don’t have to wait around for the government to make decisions. We can act on this,” McClintock says. “So if this inspires other people to organize as well, I think that’s a really incredible thing.”