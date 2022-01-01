GOLD WINNER

Jay Aaron Roy is cementing Cape & Cowl’s legacy as Best Comics Store in the HRM. Ever since Strange Adventures was inducted into the BOH Hall of Fame in 2018, Cape & Cowl has made a gold win an annual act. “To have the public and fans vote you in as gold, it feels amazing” says Roy. It’s not a surprise to the people who visit his store that Cape & Cowl won. The store has a room—Leighann Wichman Safe Space—where people can go and exist without judgment or purchase, a rare commodity these days. “My business was never just going to be a comic book store,” says Roy. And it’s true: Roy offers support to parents and caregivers of kids who need help navigating their gender expression. He helps connect people with social workers and he also showcases local authors, artists and comic book creators. “Lots of different representation on the shelf,” says Roy, from the artists who create the work, and the stories that are told in the pages. Since Cape & Cowl has all of that, along with the normal nerd stuff, it takes the cake again.