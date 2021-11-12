Best of Halifax

Best Comics Store

GOLD WINNER

Cape & Cowl Comics & Collectibles
622 Sackville Drive
website

SILVER WINNER

Giant Robot
114 Woodlawn Road
website

BRONZE WINNER

Monster Comics Lounge
2089 Gottingen Street
website

Previous: Best Bike Store
Next: Best Corner Store

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation