Best of Halifax

Best Comedian

GOLD WINNER

Alicia Mccarvell
website

SILVER WINNER

Hello City Improv Group
2203 Gottingen Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Travis Lindsay
website

Previous: Best Book
Next: Best Dance Company / Group

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation