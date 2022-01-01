GOLD WINNERJava Blend
6027 North Street
website
SILVER WINNERSelby’s Bunker Coffee & Gifts
1090 Cole Harbour Road
website
BRONZE WINNERDilly Dally Coffee Cafe
6100 Quinpool Road
website
Halifax’s most iconic cup of joe unquestionably belongs to Java Blend. The north end just wouldn’t be the same without it—JB has been roasting beans and serving brews in the area for over 80 years. “I just think a big part of it has to do with our connection with the neighborhood and the community,” says Cailen Pygott, a longtime barista. He’s also in charge of passing on the Java Blend way of life to new brewsters. “The thing that I try to hammer home the most to them is just respect: Respecting the coffee, respecting the producers who made it and respecting the people who are purchasing it.” And why do people love going to Java Blend? Pygott, without hesitation, responds, “because we’re all super hot.”