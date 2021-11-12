GOLD WINNER
Java Blend
6027 North Street
SILVER WINNER
Dilly Dally Coffee Cafe
6100 Quinpool Road
BRONZE WINNER
Apartment 3 Espresso Bar
833 Sackville Drive
Whether you’re more of a Fog City roast gal or a Northender roast pal, you’ll probably agree the best coffee in the city is served at Java Blend Coffee Roasters on North Street. Java Blend, which first started roasting and selling coffee more than 80 years ago, is this year’s gold winner for Best Coffee. The coffee shop was started by Theodore Sideris in 1938 and it’s been a staple of the eorth end community ever since. It’s the spot to get a cup on the way to the office, to sip a latte with a tinder date, or to hit you with the caffeine you need hungover on a Saturday morning.