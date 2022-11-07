Submitted Dear Friend Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Cocktails

GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

67 Portland Street1685 Argyle Street1688 Barrington Street

The cocktail menu at Dear Friend changes more often than the seasons, reinventing itself about five times a year so the ingredients are always local and timely. “It's something that's always really fresh for the guests and something new that they can look forward to at each visit,” co-owner Matt Boyle says. “When we create a cocktail at Dear Friend, we really like to speak to the main ingredients that are in the glass, so we want to highlight that and accentuate it instead of trying to mask it.” The bar team spends weeks testing and perfecting each cocktail until it’s a creation they’re “really proud to serve.” Boyle gives a shout out to manager Mark Bradbury, head bartender Patrick Fulgencio and “all of the bar team that are just so inspired every day and they work so hard at their craft.” He says winning gold in Best of Halifax this year is “really a testament to their dedication and their talent.”