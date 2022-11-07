Submitted Sweet Pea Boutique, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Clothing Store

1542 Queen Street, Halifax2050 Gottingen Street1711 Barrington Street

If you feel like you’ve wandered into your best friend’s closet when you enter Sweet Pea Boutique, then Johanna Galipeau’s job is done. The founder and owner of the Queen Street clothing shop thrives on a “non-pressure” environment, where she’s just as excited to chat with regular customers as she is “if you came back 10 times and didn't buy anything.” A fixture in Halifax’s fashion scene for 15 years and counting, Sweet Pea Boutique sources its threads from “all over”—whether it’s Montreal, London, Australia or Denmark—and focuses on limited-run items. “I’m putting new stuff out every few days,” Galipeau says, speaking by phone with The Coast. For the former Saint Mary’s University dropout who opened up her business at 19, things have turned out well for Galipeau. Last year, she bought her building. This year marks Sweet Pea’s fourth gold Best of Halifax award in a row. “There are such great stores, and I’m always shocked when I get [the recognition],” she says. “It’s such an honour.”