Best of Halifax

Best Clayton Park Area Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Tako Sushi & Ramen
480 Parkland Drive
website

SILVER WINNER

Mezza Lebanese Kitchen
278 Lacewood Drive
website

BRONZE WINNER

The Lower Deck
278 Lacewood Drive
website

Tako Sushi & Ramen has taken the gold for best Clayton Park Area Restaurant. Since 2013, this Japanese restaurant has been serving authentic dishes to the Halifax community. With a menu full of classic favourites and unique new sushi creations, you’ll always be able to try something new, no matter how often you dine. And its ramen menu? Potentially the most varied in the entire city. It offers 10 different flavours from beef to seafood to veggie. It’s able to satisfy anyone’s palate. Feel like dining with friends? Tako Sushi & Ramen also offers party trays full of your favourites.

