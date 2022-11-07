GOLD WINNERThe Canteen
22 Portland Street
website
SILVER WINNEREvan's Fresh Seafoods
Alderney Landing, 2 Ochterloney Street
website
BRONZE WINNEREsquire Restaurant
772 Bedford Highway
website
For this year’s Best Chef, Renée Lavallée, making a bowl of the city’s gold-winning Best Chowder all comes down to the ingredients. The key ones being smoked haddock and double-smoked bacon from Oulton’s, plus a touch of dill and lemon zest. What makes The Canteen’s chowder stand out from the crowd is that they don’t thicken the broth, meaning your bowl of smokey goodness is gluten-free and lighter than you’d expect. “It’s bringing out the best in the seafood versus masking it,” Lavallée says.