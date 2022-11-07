Best of Halifax

Best Chowder

Best Chowder
The Canteen, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Chowder

GOLD WINNER

The Canteen
22 Portland Street
SILVER WINNER

Evan's Fresh Seafoods
Alderney Landing, 2 Ochterloney Street
BRONZE WINNER

Esquire Restaurant
772 Bedford Highway
For this year’s Best Chef, Renée Lavallée, making a bowl of the city’s gold-winning Best Chowder all comes down to the ingredients. The key ones being smoked haddock and double-smoked bacon from Oulton’s, plus a touch of dill and lemon zest. What makes The Canteen’s chowder stand out from the crowd is that they don’t thicken the broth, meaning your bowl of smokey goodness is gluten-free and lighter than you’d expect. “It’s bringing out the best in the seafood versus masking it,” Lavallée says.

