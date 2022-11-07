@buzzinglights on Instagram Look Ho Ho Restaurant, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Chinese Restaurant

Inducted in 2016

Bayers Road would simply not be the same without Look Hoho’s iconic neon sign. The eatery has been an institution on that street longer than most of us can remember, providing the people of Halifax with Chinese-Canadian classics since 1959—that’s the year the seatbelt was invented, the first Barbie doll went on sale and The Twilight Zone premiered. And the restaurant has collected a loyal customer base over all those years. Manager Catherine Luo says people come from all over HRM—Dartmouth, Cole Harbour and Fall River. “They all come to Look Hoho for their Chinese food, and many people tell me that's the only Chinese restaurant they are ordering from.” She says customers tell her the restaurant has the best egg rolls in the Maritimes, and has the anecdote to prove it. When people who have moved west come back to visit, they order the egg rolls, freeze them, and bring them back to the unenlightened provinces. “They couldn't find an egg roll as good Look Hoho, that's why every time they’re back home, they have to take some with them.”