Renee Lavallee, The Canteen, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Chef

2022 is a big year for The Canteen’s Renée Lavallée. It’s her 30th year of cooking, and the fifth year in a row she’s won gold for Best Chef. The decorated cuisinier and Canteen co-owner is known for her dedication to local, seasonal ingredients and steadfast support of small farmers—The Canteen also brought home the gold for Best Use Of Local Ingredients this year, along with three other top spots. Lavallée describes her culinary style as personal, simple and approachable, saying she makes food that “people are excited to eat, but aren't afraid to eat.” She says it’s always nice to be recognized, but stresses that the awards belongs to her staff. “At the end of the day, I’ve said it before, it’s not really about me. It's about the amazing team that I work with every single day, because we just bring out the best in each other.”