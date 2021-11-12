GOLD WINNER

Renée Lavalée, The Canteen

22 Portland Street

website

SILVER WINNER

Brad George, Dear Friend Bar

67 Portland Street

website

BRONZE WINNER

Lauren Marshall, Real Fake Meats

2278 Gottingen Street

website

Renée Lavalle hails from Shawville, Quebec and studied at George Brown College in Toronto, but she has called Nova Scotia home for the past 13 years. She was reached by The Coast between lunch and dinner service on the day of a new menu debut at The Canteen, and she took the time to emphasize that deciding on the new food to showcase is a team effort. “We’re like a big dysfunctional family here, so it’s a lot of sharing ideas. It’s all about the time of year, figuring out what locally we can use, what products we have,” Lavallée says. With more than 20 years in the industry under her belt, the Feisty Chef launched The Canteen on Ochterloney in 2014. Lavallée is best known for delicious culinary creations that include local food and her ardent support for small farmers. She says she doesn’t know for sure why she won gold for Best Chef, this year for the fourth time, but she’s “so happy and honoured” and it all goes back to her team and loyal customer base. “It’s all about the amazing team and customers who have supported us since day one.”