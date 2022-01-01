Best of Halifax

Best Caribbean

GOLD WINNER

R&B Kitchen
760A Main Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Jamaica Vibes Express
5527 Cornwallis Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Caribbean Bliss
3619 Novalea Drive
website

R&B Kitchen has a simple way to keep customers coming back—the menu changes every day. With a “daily meal,” the chefs can experiment with new dishes and the masses are always excited to see what’s next, says co-owner Nevell Provo. The Caribbean fusion spot is family and community run, something you’ll feel right away. “When you come into our business, you're kind of coming into Preston and getting a sense of Preston and a sense of hospitality,” he says. What sets R&B apart is its creative fusion of Caribbean food and soul food, with influences from the team’s African Nova Scotian heritage, Nevell explains. He says the restaurant’s most popular dishes are the chicken and waffles, the fried chicken sandwich and oxtail Fridays. But no matter what’s on the plate on any given day, it will be “made with a lot of love and really comes from the heart.”

