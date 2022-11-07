Best of Halifax

Best Cafe

Best Cafe
TIBS website
Two If By Sea Cafe, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Cafe

GOLD WINNER

Two If By Sea Cafe
66 Ochterloney Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Dilly Dally Coffee Cafe
6100 Quinpool Road
website

BRONZE WINNER

Selby’s Bunker Coffee & Gifts
1090 Cole Harbour Road
website

Two if By Sea has been a staple of downtown Dartmouth for 13 years, and has taken home the gold for Best Cafe for 11 of them. “It’s just a really supportive community, truly that's the reason,” says co-owner Josh Nordin, giving a shoutout to a large and loyal group of regulars who have showed up for TIBS coffees and massive, I repeat, massive croissants day after day for over a decade. “We're not changing the croissants, nor will we ever,” he adds. It takes a pretty big team to “make these wheels turn” at TIBS: Six bakers and seven baristas among them. “We’re constantly grateful,” Nordin says, “we love our team and there's no way we’d pull this off without them, so a big thank-you to those guys.”

Tags

Previous: Best Caesar
Next: Best Caribbean

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation