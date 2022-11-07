GOLD WINNERTwo If By Sea Cafe
66 Ochterloney Street
SILVER WINNERDilly Dally Coffee Cafe
6100 Quinpool Road
BRONZE WINNERSelby’s Bunker Coffee & Gifts
1090 Cole Harbour Road
Two if By Sea has been a staple of downtown Dartmouth for 13 years, and has taken home the gold for Best Cafe for 11 of them. “It’s just a really supportive community, truly that's the reason,” says co-owner Josh Nordin, giving a shoutout to a large and loyal group of regulars who have showed up for TIBS coffees and massive, I repeat, massive croissants day after day for over a decade. “We're not changing the croissants, nor will we ever,” he adds. It takes a pretty big team to “make these wheels turn” at TIBS: Six bakers and seven baristas among them. “We’re constantly grateful,” Nordin says, “we love our team and there's no way we’d pull this off without them, so a big thank-you to those guys.”