GOLD WINNERStubborn Goat Gastropub
1579 Grafton Street
SILVER WINNERThe Canteen
22 Portland Street
BRONZE WINNERBlack Sheep Restaurant
1496 Lower Water Street
Here in Canada, we’re serious about our unofficial national cocktail, the caesar. According to a widely cited statistic, for which I cannot find the source, we down 400 million of these clammy concoctions a year—that’s more than 10 per person! So it’s no small feat to have your ceasar recognized as the best in the city. The Stubborn Goat’s iteration features Blue Lobster vodka and a house-made spicy bean. “Halifax loves their caesars and we take pride in lining them up—you just keep knocking ’em down,” head bartender Dave Casey said to The Coast back in 2018. Next time you're craving a caesar in all of its savoury, spicy glory, look no further than the Stubborn Goat.