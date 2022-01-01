GOLD WINNERGateway Meat Market
667 Main Street
website
SILVER WINNER2 Boys Smokehouse & Deli
984 Cole Harbour Road
website
BRONZE WINNERBrothers Meats and Delicatessen
2665 Agricola Street
website
This independent Dartmouth butcher, deli and grocery shop has been providing quality meat at affordable prices to the people of Halifax since 2008. It takes pride in supporting Maritime suppliers such as Eden Valley Poultry, Atlantic Beef Products and Original Brothers Meats. “We would most definitely love to thank our loyal customers, local suppliers and most of all—our amazing staff!” co-owner Tamara Selig told the Coast in 2018. “We couldn’t be any more proud of them.”