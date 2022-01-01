Best of Halifax

Best Butcher Shop

GOLD WINNER

Gateway Meat Market
667 Main Street
SILVER WINNER

2 Boys Smokehouse & Deli
984 Cole Harbour Road
BRONZE WINNER

Brothers Meats and Delicatessen
2665 Agricola Street
This independent Dartmouth butcher, deli and grocery shop has been providing quality meat at affordable prices to the people of Halifax since 2008. It takes pride in supporting Maritime suppliers such as Eden Valley Poultry, Atlantic Beef Products and Original Brothers Meats. “We would most definitely love to thank our loyal customers, local suppliers and most of all—our amazing staff!” co-owner Tamara Selig told the Coast in 2018. “We couldn’t be any more proud of them.”

