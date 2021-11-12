Best of Halifax

Best Butcher Shop

GOLD WINNER

Gateway Meat Market
667 Main Street, Dartmouth
website

SILVER WINNER

Two Boys Smokehouse & Deli
984 Cole Harbour Road
website

BRONZE WINNER

Getaway Farms
5544 Kaye Street
website

Previous: Best Burrito
Next: Best Caesar

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation