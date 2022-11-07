Best of Halifax

Best Bus Driver

Submitted
Janet Boutilier, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Bus Driver
{image-1]

GOLD WINNER

Janet Boutilier

SILVER WINNER

Matthew Faulkner

BRONZE WINNER

Darrold Johnson

Janet Boutilier is still a little bit in shock about the whole Best Bus Driver recognition. So low-key is the longtime Halifax school bus driver, she didn’t get the news of her Best of Halifax gold award until three days before we were ready to announce the winners. “My boss filled me in, and I said, ‘Oh my god, that’s quite amazing,’” she tells The Coast. “It’s an honour for sure.” Since 2010, Boutilier has shuttled kids of all ages—as young as pre-primary up to high school—to and from their classes, and since 2020, with Southland Transportation, she’s been able to watch the same group of students grow older each year on her route. “You say goodbye to them in June, and then you see their faces again in September and how much they've grown,” she says. “We have a good relationship.”

Tags

Previous: Best Beach
Next: Best Community Project

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation