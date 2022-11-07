GOLD WINNER

Janet Boutilier is still a little bit in shock about the whole Best Bus Driver recognition. So low-key is the longtime Halifax school bus driver, she didn’t get the news of her Best of Halifax gold award until three days before we were ready to announce the winners. “My boss filled me in, and I said, ‘Oh my god, that’s quite amazing,’” she tells The Coast. “It’s an honour for sure.” Since 2010, Boutilier has shuttled kids of all ages—as young as pre-primary up to high school—to and from their classes, and since 2020, with Southland Transportation, she’s been able to watch the same group of students grow older each year on her route. “You say goodbye to them in June, and then you see their faces again in September and how much they've grown,” she says. “We have a good relationship.”