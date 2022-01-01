Best of Halifax

Best Burrito

GOLD WINNER

Habaneros Modern Taco Bar
600 Windmill Road
website

SILVER WINNER

Antojo Tacos + Tequila
1667 Argyle Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Burrito Jax
5215 Blowers Street
website

“We’re not authentic Mexican cuisine,” Habaneros proudly declares, “we’re modern with a twist.” That means putting a spin on classic faves. There’s no way your mouth won’t be watering after reading the signature fillings: Spiced fajita chicken, eight-hour slow-cooked BBQ pulled pork, spiced ground beef and vegan Bombay curry. The lime and cilantro sour cream is a must-try. With seven locations in HRM, you’re never far away from a burrito fix at Habaneros.

Previous: Best Burger
Next: Best Butcher Shop

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation