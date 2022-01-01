GOLD WINNERDarrell's Restaurant
5576 Fenwick Street
SILVER WINNERBattery Park Beerbar & Eatery
62 Ochterloney Street
BRONZE WINNER2 Doors Down Food + Wine or 2 doors Halifax
1533 Barrington Street
This feels like the zillionth time Darrell’s Restaurant has taken home the gold for Best Burger. If that doesn’t convince you to get out and finally try the utterly iconic, practically canonized peanut butter burger, I don’t know what will. “We keep trying to invent a new burger that will take over top spot from the peanut burger burger, but I’ve lost hope,” owner Dan Joseph told The Coast in 2019. “It’s won me over too.” The crunchy PB-slathered delicacy has certainly won the hearts of Halifax—and countless more each time someone takes their first buttery bite.