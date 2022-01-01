Best of Halifax

Best Burger

GOLD WINNER

Darrell's Restaurant
5576 Fenwick Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Battery Park Beerbar & Eatery
62 Ochterloney Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

2 Doors Down Food + Wine or 2 doors Halifax
1533 Barrington Street
website

This feels like the zillionth time Darrell’s Restaurant has taken home the gold for Best Burger. If that doesn’t convince you to get out and finally try the utterly iconic, practically canonized peanut butter burger, I don’t know what will. “We keep trying to invent a new burger that will take over top spot from the peanut burger burger, but I’ve lost hope,” owner Dan Joseph told The Coast in 2019. “It’s won me over too.” The crunchy PB-slathered delicacy has certainly won the hearts of Halifax—and countless more each time someone takes their first buttery bite.

