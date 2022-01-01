GOLD WINNERThe Canteen
22 Portland Street
SILVER WINNERBlack Sheep Restaurant
1496 Lower Water Street
BRONZE WINNERCheeky Neighbour Diner
6024 Quinpool Road
What does it take to serve up the Best Brunch in town? The Canteen’s Renée Lavallée (who is also this year’s gold-winning Best Chef) says the key is keeping it simple. You’ll only find six dishes on the multiple BOH-winning Dartmouth eatery’s brunch menu, but they’ve been fine-tuned to perfection. Eggs Benny on a house-made buttermilk biscuit with Nova Scotia lobster on top? Yes, please! Lavallée says the brunch experience is elevated by the restaurant’s bright, cheerful environment and stellar service from the “amazing front of the house staff.”