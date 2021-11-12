Best of Halifax

Best Brew Pub

GOLD WINNER

Good Robot Brewing Co.
2736 Robie Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Battery Park Beer Bar
62 Ochterloney Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Stillwell Beer Bar
1672 Barrington Street
website

Co-owner of Good Robot Brewing Co. Josh Counsil chalks the north end brewery’s win up to being a values-oriented organization. After years of pushing campaigns like Pints for Pro-vaxxers and discounts for first responders, Counsil says “what we do, how we do it and what we stand for is a big piece.” Good Robot thanks its customers “a million times over” for voting the brew pub BOH gold after the pandemic has made it hard to stay afloat. “It’s been a tough year for frontliners, for the hospitality industry, for kitchens,” says Counsil. “And for customers, for small communities, for people in general. It’s very thoughtful on their end, we really appreciate it and just know that we’re trying to pay it back.”
Previous: Best Breakfast
Next: Best Brunch

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation