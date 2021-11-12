GOLD WINNER
Good Robot Brewing Co.
2736 Robie Street
website
SILVER WINNER
Battery Park Beer Bar
62 Ochterloney Street
website
BRONZE WINNER
Stillwell Beer Bar
1672 Barrington Street
website
Co-owner of Good Robot Brewing Co. Josh Counsil chalks the north end brewery’s win up to being a values-oriented organization. After years of pushing campaigns like Pints for Pro-vaxxers and discounts for first responders, Counsil says “what we do, how we do it and what we stand for is a big piece.” Good Robot thanks its customers “a million times over” for voting the brew pub BOH gold after the pandemic has made it hard to stay afloat. “It’s been a tough year for frontliners, for the hospitality industry, for kitchens,” says Counsil. “And for customers, for small communities, for people in general. It’s very thoughtful on their end, we really appreciate it and just know that we’re trying to pay it back.”