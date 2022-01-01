Best of Halifax

Best Breakfast

GOLD WINNER

Ardmore Tea Room
6499 Quinpool Road
website

SILVER WINNER

Armview Restaurant & Lounge
7156 Chebucto Road
website

BRONZE WINNER

Portland Street Crêperie
55 Portland Street
website

After a particularly wild night out, Ardmore Tea Room is always there to revive you. This comforting classic diner has been an institution on Quinpool for over 60 years, and has taken home almost as many BOH accolades. It’s affordable, it’s fast and it’s well worth the Sunday morning lineup. “I think it's not trying to be too much,” owner Mike Cormier says. “You know, we serve bacon and eggs and sausage and home fries and nothing real fancy, just good, home cooked, traditional breakfast done properly.”

Previous: Best Beer Garden
Next: Best Brunch

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation