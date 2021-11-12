Best of Halifax

Best Breakfast

GOLD WINNER

Ardmore Tea Room
6499 Quinpool Road
SILVER WINNER

Edna
2053 Gottingen Street
BRONZE WINNER

Pur & Simple
189 Hector Gate
