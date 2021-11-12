GOLD WINNER
Butter Honey Pig Bread, Francesca Ekwuyasi
website
SILVER WINNER
The Last Time I Saw Her, Alexandra Harrington
website
BRONZE WINNER
Our Best NS Adventure Journal, Jen Meza
website
Yet, when Ekwuyasi answers The Coast’s phone call to learn Butter Honey Pig Bread has been voted the year’s Best Book, she’s so elated she can barely reply. “I’m so excited and grateful and surprised,” she says, an audible smile forming. Why, exactly, does the book resonate so strongly with readers? “Maybe because it’s just about people being messy? I don’t know. It’s a book about relationships‚ and moving through pain and the hope of reconciliation and peace,” Ekwuyasi hypothesizes. “Or, maybe because one of the main characters is in Halifax and really having a relationship with the city.”