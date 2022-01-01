GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

A tradition turned siren song, every Tuesday at Bearly's House of Blues & Ribs is blissfully dependable: Garrett Mason will noodle on his guitar, making it by turns wail and gently weep from the bar’s petite corner stage. Another tradition? Mason securing gold in the category of Best Blues Artist/Band. The genre royalty (his dad is legendary Canadian Jazz and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Dutch Mason) has taken home the top prize from his city for seven years running.