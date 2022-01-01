Best of Halifax

Best Blues Artist / Band

GOLD WINNER

Garrett Mason
website

SILVER WINNER

Charlie A'Court
website

BRONZE WINNER

Willie Stratton
website

A tradition turned siren song, every Tuesday at Bearly's House of Blues & Ribs is blissfully dependable: Garrett Mason will noodle on his guitar, making it by turns wail and gently weep from the bar’s petite corner stage. Another tradition? Mason securing gold in the category of Best Blues Artist/Band. The genre royalty (his dad is legendary Canadian Jazz and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Dutch Mason) has taken home the top prize from his city for seven years running.

Next: Best Country Artist / Band

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation