Best of Halifax

Best Bike Store

Best Bike Store
Alexa Cude
Cyclesmith, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Bike Store

GOLD WINNER & HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE

Cyclesmith
2553 Agricola Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Bike & Bean
5401 St Margarets Bay Road
website

BRONZE WINNER

Halifax Cycles
3600 Kempt Road
website

Andrew Feenstra has seen it all at Cyclesmith—from starting as a bike mechanic in 1994, to becoming a partner six years later, to taking over the business in 2016. A first-generation Haligonian whose parents emigrated from Holland, cycling was already part of his blood—“I was always chasing my sisters on a tricycle,” he tells The Coast—but in Halifax’s north end, bikes have made Feenstra and his colleagues a part of the city’s fabric. And now, they’ve cemented Cyclesmith in the Best of Halifax Hall of Fame. The Coast’s readers have voted the Agricola Street bike shop Halifax’s Best Bike Store 10 years running. Feenstra credits Cyclesmith’s staff, and implementing a living wage policy 2021, as two contributors to the bike shop’s success. “We've done a lot of things in the business that when other companies are zigging, we’re zagging,” he tells The Coast. Plus, Feenstra adds, it’s not a bad industry to be in. “We’re selling fun,” he says. “And that’s also what makes our clients coming in a lot of fun… COVID showed how much people want to get out[side].”

