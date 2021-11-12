Best of Halifax

Best Bike Store

GOLD WINNER

Cyclesmith
2553 Agricola Street
SILVER WINNER

Bike & Bean
5401 St Margarets Bay Road
BRONZE WINNER

The Bike Pedaler
61 Portland Street
Previous Winners

