GOLD WINNERStillwell Beergarden
5688 Spring Garden Road
website
SILVER WINNERThe BG
Summit Plaza, 1599 Lower Water Street
website
BRONZE WINNERBrightwood Brewery Beer Garden
2 Ochterloney Street
website
Raise a glass if this has ever happened to you: It’s a summer evening and you roll up to Stillwell Beergarden on Spring Garden Road, telling yourself you’ll only stay for one beer. Then you bump into someone you know, then someone else, and before you know it, it’s late and you’re drunk. “I view the beer garden kind of as Halifax’s summertime backyard,” co-owner Laura MacDonald says. “It's almost a community hub or like a local hub in the summertime, and that feels really special to me.” This tucked-away oasis in the middle of downtown has great vibes: A casual, relaxed atmosphere where you can kick back (and knock back) no matter what kind of night you’re having.