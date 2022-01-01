GOLD WINNERil Mercato Trattoria
Sunnyside Mall, 1595 Bedford Highway
website
SILVER WINNERBirch & Anchor
367 Bedford Highway
website
BRONZE WINNERCha Baa Thai Restaurant
1511 Bedford Highway
website
For the seventh time in a row, il Mercato Trattoria has taken home the gold for Best Bedford Restaurant. This warm, lively Italian joint has had people flocking to the Sunnyside Mall for nearly 20 years. It’s a place where you can indulge to your heart’s desire on wine from Sicily to Piedmont, dreamy desserts and pizza and pasta for days. “Bedford has been wonderful to us, especially through the pandemic,” says manager Jennifer McNamara. “There are a lot of repeat customers, so it’s almost like a family, right?”