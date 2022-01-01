Best of Halifax

Best Bedford Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

il Mercato Trattoria
Sunnyside Mall, 1595 Bedford Highway
website

SILVER WINNER

Birch & Anchor
367 Bedford Highway
website

BRONZE WINNER

Cha Baa Thai Restaurant
1511 Bedford Highway
website

For the seventh time in a row, il Mercato Trattoria has taken home the gold for Best Bedford Restaurant. This warm, lively Italian joint has had people flocking to the Sunnyside Mall for nearly 20 years. It’s a place where you can indulge to your heart’s desire on wine from Sicily to Piedmont, dreamy desserts and pizza and pasta for days. “Bedford has been wonderful to us, especially through the pandemic,” says manager Jennifer McNamara. “There are a lot of repeat customers, so it’s almost like a family, right?”

Previous: Best BBQ
Next: Best Beer Garden

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation