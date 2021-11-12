Best of Halifax

Best Bedford Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Il Mercato
1595 Bedford Highway
SILVER WINNER

Birch & Anchor
367 Bedford Highway
BRONZE WINNER

Finbar's Irish Pub
1595 Bedford Highway
