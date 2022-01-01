Best of Halifax

Best Beach

GOLD WINNER

Crystal Crescent Beach
223 Sambro Creek Road
SILVER WINNER

Carters Beach
89 Carters Beach Road, Port Mouton
BRONZE WINNER

Martinique Beach
2389 East Petpeswick Road
The white sands and turquoise water at Crystal Crescent beach in Sambro will trick you into thinking you’ve landed in a tropical paradise, right up until you get into the water, and then you’re reminded that you’re actually in the Atlantic Ocean. But if you can stand the chill, bring goggles and maybe a snorkel because there is a lot to look at under the waves. Marine life galore including flatfish, rock crabs, mackerel, perch, starfish, and lots of seaweeds and kelp to explore beneath the clear blue surface. Cue an SNL Stefon impression: This beach has everything: hiking trails, swamps, nudists and probably the ghost of the blue whale carcass that washed up on its shores last September.

