GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

223 Sambro Creek Road89 Carters Beach Road, Port Mouton2389 East Petpeswick Road

The white sands and turquoise water at Crystal Crescent beach in Sambro will trick you into thinking you’ve landed in a tropical paradise, right up until you get into the water, and then you’re reminded that you’re actually in the Atlantic Ocean. But if you can stand the chill, bring goggles and maybe a snorkel because there is a lot to look at under the waves. Marine life galore including flatfish, rock crabs, mackerel, perch, starfish, and lots of seaweeds and kelp to explore beneath the clear blue surface. Cue an SNL Stefon impression: This beach has everything: hiking trails, swamps, nudists and probably the ghost of the blue whale carcass that washed up on its shores last September.