GOLD WINNERCHKN CHOP
SILVER WINNERBoneheads BBQ
BRONZE WINNERUpstreet BBQ Brewhouse
When you’re in the business of chicken, it’s easy to be a crowd-pleaser. “Everybody likes chicken,” says Jenna Mooers, owner of CHKN CHOP. What’s less easy is winning the hearts of BOH voters. You have to stand out, do something differently. “We are one of the only places that I know of that uses charcoal rotisserie,” she says. And while the rotisserie chicken cooked over charcoal and the chicken sandwiches are delicious, it’s the “bangin’ sides”—mac ’n’ cheese, brussels sprouts, roasted potatoes—that steal the show, Mooers says. “We've got a small team. A lot of them have been with us since the beginning,” she adds. “I think they just make it a really fun place to work and the customers definitely vibe off that.”