Best of Halifax

Best Bartender

GOLD WINNER

Nicki Brown, Good Robot Brewing Co.
2736 Robie Street
SILVER WINNER

Anisa Francoeur, Dear Friend Bar
67 Portland Street
BRONZE WINNER

Abel Glass, 5 Social
1740 Argyle Street

