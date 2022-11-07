Best of Halifax

Best Barbershop

Legends Barbershop, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Barbershop

GOLD WINNER

Legends Barbershop
1187 Cole Harbour Road
SILVER WINNER

Oddfellows Barbershop
6451 Quinpool Road
BRONZE WINNER

Lucky Cat Barbershop
King's Wharf, 49 King's Wharf Place, suite 102
website #REF!The moment you walk into Legends Barbershop on Cole Harbour Road, you feel at home: There’s coffee on tap, old-school on the radio and Cedric DeChamp and his team of barbers ready to greet you. “We like people to feel welcomed when they come in,” says DeChamp, who’s also known as Ceddy The Barber. Since opening the barbershop in 2015 (first on Highfield Park Drive, before its current location), the 38-year-old has grown his business from a one-man shop to a team of 10 barbers, and built a reputation for quality—this marks the second year running that The Coast’s readers have picked Legends Barbershop as their favourite. Legends also started a toy drive in 2020 to help families in need around the winter holidays. For DeChamp, who started cutting hair as a 13-year-old in Uniacke Square, it’s proof that something’s going right. “We thrive on customer service,” he says. “That’s our number-one focus.”

