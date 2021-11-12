Best of Halifax

Best Barbershop

GOLD WINNER

Legends
14 Highfield Park Drive
SILVER WINNER

Oddfellows Barbershop
6451 Quinpool Road
BRONZE WINNER

Devoted Barbers & Co
60 Queen Street, Dartmouth
