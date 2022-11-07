Submitted Cedric DeChamp AKA Ceddy The Barber, Legends Barbershop, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Barber

GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

1187 Cole Harbour Road60 Queen Street, Dartmouth6451 Quinpool Road

Cedric DeChamp has held a pair of clippers for most of his life. The 38-year-old Cole Harbour-based barber—also known as Ceddy The Barber—picked up his first pair of Con Airs at 13, cutting neighbourhood kids’ hair in his parents’ kitchen and practising fades on his brothers. His childhood ventures didn’t always turn out as planned; one of his earliest haircut attempts left his younger brother refusing to go to school for a day. “My mom had to call the school and ask the teachers if he was allowed to leave his hat on for the day,” DeChamp laughs. Suffice to say, the Uniacke Square-raised barber has come a long way from those earliest days. His Legends Barbershop has grown to a team of 10 barbers—and racked up a pair of Best of Halifax awards to boot.