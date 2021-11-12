GOLD WINNER
Robyn Ingraham
60 Queen Street, Dartmouth
website
SILVER WINNER
Cedric DeChamp AKA Ceddy The Barber
14 Highfield Park Drive
website
BRONZE WINNER
Jeremy Naugler
6451 Quinpool Road
website
In September 2020, Ingraham opened Devoted Barbers & Co. with two of her best friends in downtown Dartmouth. She won Best Barber once already, in The Coast’s last Best of Halifax Readers’ Choice Awards in 2019. Back then, working for Sailor Bup’s Barbershop, she thought the shop’s popularity was something that helped her. But now, with her own business under her clippers, she’s ecstatic that her clients genuinely recognize her skills. “It was nice that it wasn’t just the shop itself, it’s the people in the shop,” she says, adding that she didn’t expect to win since she didn’t really advertise it on her social media. “It was just super humbling.” Now eight years into her career, Ingraham is overjoyed that she’s able to make her mark as a woman in a male-dominated industry.